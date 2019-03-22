Andy Riley, 31, of Cox's Creek, died Wednesday, March 20, 2019. He was born Feb. 12, 1988, in Hardin County. Andy was of the Catholic Faith.
|
He is survived by his three children; Travis Andrew Riley, Damien Wayne Riley and Jacob Trea Riley, all of Nelson County; parents, Patty and Bobby Riley, of Cox's Creek; five brothers, Bob (Connie) Riley of Cox's Creek, Donnie Riley of Bardstown, Mike (Deborah) Riley, of Cox's Creek, Richie (Kelly) Riley, of Bardstown, and Pat (Amanda) Riley of Pleasureville; many nieces and nephews; and one great-niece.
The funeral will be 11 a.m. Monday, March 25, at Barlow Funeral Home. The Rev. Jason Harris will officiate.
Visitation is noon-6 p.m. Sunday, March 24, and 9-11 a.m. Monday, March 25, at Barlow Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may go toward the funeral expenses.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Barlow Funeral Home
2675 E. John Rowan Blvd.
Bardstown, KY 40004
502-348-2844
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Mar. 23, 2019