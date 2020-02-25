Angel Marie Linton, 44, of Bardstown, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, with loving family and friends by her side.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ronnie and Sandra Cravens.

She leaves to cherish her memory her husband, Jack Linton; a daughter, Brittany Julian; sons, Jarren Parrish and Braydon Julian; and a stepson, Jacob Linton.

The funeral will be 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28, in the chapel at Hardy-Close Funeral Home, 285 S. Buckman St., in Shepherdsville with burial in Cedar Grove Cemetery in Shepherdsville.

Friends may pay their respects from 4to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, and 9 a.m. until time of the service on Friday, Feb. 28, at the funeral home.

Hardy-Close Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

