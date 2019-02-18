Ann Flahiff Heady, 83, of Bardstown, passed away Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, peacefully at her residence. She was born May 10, 1935, in Nelson County. She was a blood donor for the American Red Cross and active with Scarlett Hope Ministries. She was a former member of Bardstown Music Club, church representative for Nelson County Baptist Association, and member of Flaget Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, Women's Missionary Union and Cox's Creek Baptist Church.
|
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bryan Heady Jr.; a son, Bryan Stuart Heady; her parents, Chester and Alvia Watts Flahiff; and her sister, Doris Veith.
She is survived by three daughters, Brenda (Tony) Cecil, Rhonda (Ray) Chesser and Greta Heady; four grandchildren, Troy (Heather) Cecil, Sarah (Jon) Nelson, Bryan (Heather) Cecil and Austen Chesser; four great-grandchildren, Mireia, George, Sydney and Lilly; special friends Eddie and Cheryl Garrett; and host of other special friends and relatives.
The funeral will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 19, at Cox's Creek Baptist Church, with burial in Bardstown Cemetery. Pastor Jim Bratcher will officiate.
Visitation will be 3 to 8 pm Monday, Feb. 18 and 9 – 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 19 at Barlow Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may go to Cox's Creek Baptist Church, Mission Fund.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Barlow Funeral Home
2675 E. John Rowan Blvd.
Bardstown, KY 40004
502-348-2844
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Feb. 19, 2019