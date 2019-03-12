Ann Marie Hahn, 76, of Cox's Creek, passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. She was born on June 21, 1942, in Bardstown to the late Harvey Lee and Clara Elizabeth Jury Riley. Ann was a former employee of the former Federal Hill Nursing Home where she was the number one certified dietary aide, homemaker and was a member of St. Gregory Catholic Church.
Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her first husband, Willis L. Frazier; her second husband, Lester Hahn; a daughter, Vicki Thompson; two sons, Michael Wayne Frazier and James Lee Frazier; two brothers, Jimmy and Joe Riley; four sisters, Betty Bentley, Mary Helen Cox, Rita Curtsinger and Bonnie Hill.
Survivors include two sisters, Donna (Rickey) Coulter, Lee (Gary) Standiford, both of Bardstown; two brothers, Roy (Kaye) Riley, of Bardstown, and Ricky (Becky) Riley, of Louisville; four grandchildren, Cortney Taylor, Megan VanCleave, Lori Trail and Teddy Lewis; and several great-grandchildren also survive.
A Mass of Christian burial will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 13, at St. Gregory The Great Catholic Church with the Rev. Peter Do as celebrant. Interment will be in St. Gregory Cemetery.
Visitation will be 3-8 p.m. Tuesday, March 12, with 7 p.m. prayers and additional visitation is 8:30-10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 13, at Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home.
Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home
1475 New Shepherdsville Road
Bardstown, KY 40004
502-348-8858
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Mar. 13, 2019