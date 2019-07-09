Anne Marks Foster, 95, of Bardstown, passed away Monday, July 8, 2019, at Signature Health Care of Bardstown.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lovell Edelen and May Phillips Marks.
Survivors include her daughter, Margaret "Peggy" Foster Stone, of Bardstown and two sons, John "Jack" Foster, of Cox's Creek, and William "Bill" Foster, of Springfield,
The family honored her request for cremation and a private burial will follow at a later date.
Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements
Published in The Kentucky Standard on July 10, 2019