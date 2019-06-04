Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anna Lee (Hagan) Taylor. View Sign Service Information McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home 111 Bardstown Road Mount Washington , KY 40047 (502)-538-4228 Send Flowers Obituary

Anna Lee Hagan Taylor, 74, of Mount Washington, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Baptist Health Louisville.

Ann was born on March 4, 1945 in New Haven, to Everett and Ethel Linton Hagan. She was a longtime member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church where she taught religious education and served in the Women's Auxiliary. Ann loved her family, reading, crossword puzzles and genealogy. Nothing thrilled her more than discovering a new cousin and sharing that information with all her other cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents; father-in-law, Chester Taylor; mother-in-law, Mary Taylor Wright (Willis); two brothers, Leo and Johnny Hagan; two brothers-in-law, Leland Boone and Othel Taylor; and a sister-in-law, Joyce Pyle (Jim).

She is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Leslie Taylor; her children, Mike Taylor and Carol Monheimer (Ed); a grandson, Edward Monheimer (Kate), who gifted Ann with a great-granddaughter, Bailey, whom she adored. Ann is also survived by her sisters, Shirley Boone and Betty Smith (Danny); sister-in-law, Celeste Williamson (Sam); brother-in-law, Stephen Taylor (Tobee); along with a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.

The funeral will be 7 p.m. Tuesday at McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home. Friends may visit after 5 p.m. Burial will be private.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the .

The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Elmcroft in Mt. Washington, Baptist Health Palliative Care, and Hosparus for their love, care, and support.

