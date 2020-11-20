1/1
Anna Lois Mackin
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anna Lois Mackin, 89, of Bardstown, went to eternally rest with her Heavenly Father, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her loving children. She was born Nov. 12, 1931, to Herman and Anna Lee Bell-Burman in Nelson County. Anna graduated in 1950 from My Old Kentucky Home High School, and married Leo Michael Mackin in 1950. Anna retired from Bardstown manufacturing in 1982, and NuKote International in 1993. She loved to travel to Las Vegas and was an avid University of Louisville fan.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Leo Mackin; a son, Kevin Mackin; her parents, Herman and Anna Lee Burman; a sister, Imo Gene Crane; and brothers, Thurston Burman and Herman Alvin Burman.
She is survived by her nine children, Sharon Ann (Ralph) Williams, Michael Herman (Brenda) Mackin, William Patrick (Connie) Mackin, Deborah Louise Branson, Paula Darlene (Ron) Trandell, Timothy Lee (Anne) Mackin, Donna Sue (David) Mattingly, Grace Denise (Terry) Durbin and James Scott Mackin; 26 grandchildren; 43 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
A private service will be held at Barlow Funeral Home, with burial in St. Joseph Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, http://giftfunds.stjude.org/anna_lois_mackin.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Kentucky Standard from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Barlow Funeral Home
2675 E. John Rowan Blvd.
Bardstown, KY 40004
502-348-2844
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved