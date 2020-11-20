Anna Lois Mackin, 89, of Bardstown, went to eternally rest with her Heavenly Father, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her loving children. She was born Nov. 12, 1931, to Herman and Anna Lee Bell-Burman in Nelson County. Anna graduated in 1950 from My Old Kentucky Home High School, and married Leo Michael Mackin in 1950. Anna retired from Bardstown manufacturing in 1982, and NuKote International in 1993. She loved to travel to Las Vegas and was an avid University of Louisville fan.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Leo Mackin; a son, Kevin Mackin; her parents, Herman and Anna Lee Burman; a sister, Imo Gene Crane; and brothers, Thurston Burman and Herman Alvin Burman.
She is survived by her nine children, Sharon Ann (Ralph) Williams, Michael Herman (Brenda) Mackin, William Patrick (Connie) Mackin, Deborah Louise Branson, Paula Darlene (Ron) Trandell, Timothy Lee (Anne) Mackin, Donna Sue (David) Mattingly, Grace Denise (Terry) Durbin and James Scott Mackin; 26 grandchildren; 43 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
A private service will be held at Barlow Funeral Home, with burial in St. Joseph Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
