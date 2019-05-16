Anna Marie Conklin, SCN, 86, (formerly Sister Josepha) died Thursday, May 16, 2019, at Nazareth Home in Louisville.
A visitation and prayer service will be Monday, May 20, at 1:30 p.m. at Nazareth Home Chapel.
The wake will be at St. Vincent de Paul Church in Nazareth, at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, May 20.
The funeral Mass will be Tuesday, May 21, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Vincent de Paul Church in Nazareth. Burial will be in Nazareth Cemetery.
Ratterman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on May 17, 2019