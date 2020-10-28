1/1
Anna Marie Goff
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anna Marie Goff, 88, of Bardstown, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. She was born on Aug. 19, 1932, in New Hope to the late Otho and Annie Pearl Ballard Hagan. Anna was a former employee of Heaven Hill Distillery, loved collecting antiques, being with her family and was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, L.D. Goff.
She is survived by her daughter, Brenda (Bernard Lee) Girdley, of Bardstown; three brothers, Chester "Check" Hagan, of Bardstown, Paul (Sheila) Hagan and Billy (Velma) Hagan, both of Springfield; a grandson, Chris (Leslie) Girdley, of Bardstown; two step-grandchildren, David(Denise) Girdley, of Bremond, Texas, and Sandi Smith, of New Haven; and three great-grandchildren.
The funeral will be 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 30, at Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with the Rev. Terry Bradshaw officiating. Interment will be in Bardstown Cemetery.
Visitation will be Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. and from 8:30 a.m. Friday, until the service at 10 a.m. at the funeral home.
Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Kentucky Standard from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home
1475 New Shepherdsville Road
Bardstown, KY 40004
502-348-8858
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved