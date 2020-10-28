Anna Marie Goff, 88, of Bardstown, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. She was born on Aug. 19, 1932, in New Hope to the late Otho and Annie Pearl Ballard Hagan. Anna was a former employee of Heaven Hill Distillery, loved collecting antiques, being with her family and was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, L.D. Goff.
She is survived by her daughter, Brenda (Bernard Lee) Girdley, of Bardstown; three brothers, Chester "Check" Hagan, of Bardstown, Paul (Sheila) Hagan and Billy (Velma) Hagan, both of Springfield; a grandson, Chris (Leslie) Girdley, of Bardstown; two step-grandchildren, David(Denise) Girdley, of Bremond, Texas, and Sandi Smith, of New Haven; and three great-grandchildren.
The funeral will be 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 30, at Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with the Rev. Terry Bradshaw officiating. Interment will be in Bardstown Cemetery.
Visitation will be Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. and from 8:30 a.m. Friday, until the service at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home
is in charge of arrangements.