Anna Rita Hayden

Service Information
Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home
1475 New Shepherdsville Road
Bardstown, KY
40004
(502)-348-8858
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home
1475 New Shepherdsville Road
Bardstown, KY 40004
Service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
7:00 PM
Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home
1475 New Shepherdsville Road
Bardstown, KY 40004
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home
1475 New Shepherdsville Road
Bardstown, KY 40004
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Gregory The Great Catholic Church
Obituary
Anna Rita Hayden, 95, of Samuels, passed away Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at the Loretto Motherhouse in Nerinx. She was born Sept. 6, 1924, in Fairfield to the late Richard Louis and Mary Elizabeth "Mayme" Welch Greenwell. Anna Rita was a former employee of Nelson County Health Department, Barton 1792 Distillery and Old Stables. She was a homemaker and a member of St. Gregory Catholic Church.
Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Stephen Hayden; one daughter-in-law, Patricia Clayton Hayden; two granddaughters, Tabetha and Aylice Hayden; siblings, Mary Bernadine Cecil, Cleophas Greenwell, Leola Greenwell, Chippy Greenwell, Mildred Greenwell, John Greenwell and Joseph Lee Greenwell.
Survivors include four sons, Stephen, Dale (Earlene), Ron and Jeff (Julie), her sister, Norma Rapier, a brother, Frank (Connie) Greenwell, five grandchildren, Patrick (Becky), Bradley, Bailey(Cathy), Max and Sarah Beth Hayden, four great-grandchildren, Clayton, Catherine, William and Robert.
Mass of Christian burial will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, at St. Gregory The Great Catholic Church with the Rev. Kien Nguyen celebrant. Interment will be in St. Michael Cemetery in Fairfield.
Visitation will be 3-8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7, with 7 p.m. prayers and additional visitation 8:30-9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, at Houghlin- Greenwell Funeral Home.
The family requests contributions be made to St. Gregory Church or School in name of Anna Rita Hayden.
Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Oct. 8, 2019
