Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anne "Louise" Hagan. View Sign Service Information Barlow Funeral Home 2675 E. John Rowan Blvd. Bardstown , KY 40004 (502)-348-2844 Visitation 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Barlow Funeral Home 2675 E. John Rowan Blvd. Bardstown , KY 40004 View Map Prayer Service 7:00 PM Barlow Funeral Home 2675 E. John Rowan Blvd. Bardstown , KY 40004 View Map Visitation 8:00 AM - 9:15 AM Barlow Funeral Home 2675 E. John Rowan Blvd. Bardstown , KY 40004 View Map Funeral Mass 10:00 AM Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral Bardstown , KY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Anne "Louise" Hagan, of Bardstown, died peacefully at Windsor Gardens on July 21, 2019, just five days short of her 105th birthday.

She was born on July 26, 1914, in New Haven, the first of two daughters of John Sidney and May Boone Hagan. She attended St. Catherine schools and majored in music at Nazareth Junior College where she honed her piano skills and love of classical music.

Louise moved to Bardstown when she married William "Harry" Hagan Sr., in October of 1941 at St. Catherine Church with a reception at the Talbott Tavern. It was years later that the two discovered their "Hagan" surname lines crossed eight generations back. They created a loving family of five children and owned several local businesses including Hagan's Dairy and The Dairy Bar. They enjoyed 47 years together until Harry passed away in 1989.

After college, Louise taught music lessons and worked at a distillery in Athertonville; later she was active in a number of local clubs including the Stephen Foster Music Club, Bardstown Women's Club and Garden Club (a former president); plus she was one of the founders of the Stephen Foster Junior Music Club.

Since her father worked for the L & N Railroad, she always had a passion for traveling and participated in numerous travels to Europe and cruises to many Caribbean islands. She first visited Europe in 1970 with the editor of the Kentucky Standard, Elizabeth Spalding, for 21 days when they traveled to eight countries. And, each summer she insisted that the family take a vacation, which usually included several states and attractions.

In addition to her husband Harry, she was preceded by her beloved sister, Grace Hagan (Tom) Keene, of Bardstown.

She will be greatly missed by her five children, Father Harry Hagan, OSB, of St. Meinrad, Ind., Mary-Lou Montagna, of Scarsdale, N.Y., Felicia (John) Ferrara, of Cincinnati, Sidney (Brenda) Hagan, of Bardstown, and Gracie (Frank) Fasano, of Dayton; 12 grandchildren, Mia Montagna, Gina Montagna, Merissa Ferrara (Mark) Elisei, John "J.P." (Alison) Ferrara, William (Madalyn) Hagan, Lucy Hagan (Scott) Herrmann, Alex Hagan, George Hagan, Frankie (Yen) Fasano, Elisa Fasano (Jason) Suchy, Gracie Fasano (Oscar) Saule, Anthony Fasano; 12 great-grandchildren, Raven and Merci Montagna, Dante and Sydney Elisei, Johnny and Leah Ferrara, Brian Hagan, Maria, Francesca, and Joey Fasano, and Nathan and Savannah Suchy; and many dear nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the staff at Windsor Gardens and Hospice for their loving care for Louise.

Her funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Friday, July 26, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral in Bardstown, with burial in St. Joseph Cemetery. Father Harry Hagan, OSB, and Father Terry Bradshaw, pastor, will officiate.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Thursday, July 25, and 8-9:15 a.m. Friday, July 26, at Barlow Funeral Home. A prayer service will be 7 p.m. Thursday, July 25.

Memorial contributions may go to St. Joseph Parish or St. Meinrad Archabbey, St. Meinrad, Ind.

is in charge of arrangements.

Anne "Louise" Hagan, of Bardstown, died peacefully at Windsor Gardens on July 21, 2019, just five days short of her 105th birthday.She was born on July 26, 1914, in New Haven, the first of two daughters of John Sidney and May Boone Hagan. She attended St. Catherine schools and majored in music at Nazareth Junior College where she honed her piano skills and love of classical music.Louise moved to Bardstown when she married William "Harry" Hagan Sr., in October of 1941 at St. Catherine Church with a reception at the Talbott Tavern. It was years later that the two discovered their "Hagan" surname lines crossed eight generations back. They created a loving family of five children and owned several local businesses including Hagan's Dairy and The Dairy Bar. They enjoyed 47 years together until Harry passed away in 1989.After college, Louise taught music lessons and worked at a distillery in Athertonville; later she was active in a number of local clubs including the Stephen Foster Music Club, Bardstown Women's Club and Garden Club (a former president); plus she was one of the founders of the Stephen Foster Junior Music Club.Since her father worked for the L & N Railroad, she always had a passion for traveling and participated in numerous travels to Europe and cruises to many Caribbean islands. She first visited Europe in 1970 with the editor of the Kentucky Standard, Elizabeth Spalding, for 21 days when they traveled to eight countries. And, each summer she insisted that the family take a vacation, which usually included several states and attractions.In addition to her husband Harry, she was preceded by her beloved sister, Grace Hagan (Tom) Keene, of Bardstown.She will be greatly missed by her five children, Father Harry Hagan, OSB, of St. Meinrad, Ind., Mary-Lou Montagna, of Scarsdale, N.Y., Felicia (John) Ferrara, of Cincinnati, Sidney (Brenda) Hagan, of Bardstown, and Gracie (Frank) Fasano, of Dayton; 12 grandchildren, Mia Montagna, Gina Montagna, Merissa Ferrara (Mark) Elisei, John "J.P." (Alison) Ferrara, William (Madalyn) Hagan, Lucy Hagan (Scott) Herrmann, Alex Hagan, George Hagan, Frankie (Yen) Fasano, Elisa Fasano (Jason) Suchy, Gracie Fasano (Oscar) Saule, Anthony Fasano; 12 great-grandchildren, Raven and Merci Montagna, Dante and Sydney Elisei, Johnny and Leah Ferrara, Brian Hagan, Maria, Francesca, and Joey Fasano, and Nathan and Savannah Suchy; and many dear nieces and nephews.The family would like to thank the staff at Windsor Gardens and Hospice for their loving care for Louise.Her funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Friday, July 26, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral in Bardstown, with burial in St. Joseph Cemetery. Father Harry Hagan, OSB, and Father Terry Bradshaw, pastor, will officiate.Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Thursday, July 25, and 8-9:15 a.m. Friday, July 26, at Barlow Funeral Home. A prayer service will be 7 p.m. Thursday, July 25.Memorial contributions may go to St. Joseph Parish or St. Meinrad Archabbey, St. Meinrad, Ind. Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Kentucky Standard on July 24, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Kentucky Standard Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close