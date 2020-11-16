1/1
Anthony Cyril "Tony" Ballard Jr.
1959 - 2020
Anthony Cyril "Tony" Ballard Jr., 61, of Bardstown, passed away Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at his residence. He was born on May 19, 1959, in Bardstown and was a huge Garfield fan.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Lois Marks Ballard.
Tony is survived by his father, Anthony Cyril "Happy" Ballard Sr., of Bardstown; two sisters, Qwen Ballard (Billy Kidwell), of Bardstown, and Anita (Gary) Wise, of Louisville; two brothers, Chris Ballard, of Bardstown, and Chuck (Tracey) Ballard, of Louisville; along with his nieces and nephews, Meredith (Chris) Reynolds, Michael (Alex) Kidwell, Taryn Wise, Spencer Wise, Chandler Ballard and Griffin Ballard.
Funeral Mass and visitation will be private with interment in St. Joseph Cemetery.
The family requests contributions be made to Hospice of Nelson County or St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.


Published in The Kentucky Standard from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home
1475 New Shepherdsville Road
Bardstown, KY 40004
502-348-8858
