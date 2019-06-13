Arnetha Faye Parrigin (1946 - 2019)
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Arnetha Faye Parrigin, 72, of Bardstown, died Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Bardstown.
Survivors include her husband, James Parrigin, of Bardstown; and two daughters, Kim Waits, of Georgia, and Rhonda Parrigin, of Lexington.
The funeral is 10 a.m. Friday, June 14, at Talbott Funeral Home with burial in Old Bethel Cemetery. Brother Harvey Antle will officiate.
Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Thursday, at the funeral home.
Talbott Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on June 14, 2019
