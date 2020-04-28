Guest Book View Sign Service Information Mattingly Funeral Home 195 Holy Cross Road Loretto , KY 40037 (270)-865-2201 Send Flowers Obituary

Arthur Lee Mattingly Sr., 63 of New Hope, passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020, at his home. He was born Dec. 23, 1956, in New Hope. He was an employee of Komastu Mining (formerly Joy Mining) in Lebanon. He was the former owner of the old Mattingly Food Mart, which he operated for 24 years. He was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church.

He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Joseph Linton "Bunk" and Elizabeth Lillian Newton Mattingly; three sisters, Rose Marie Mattingly, Janet Cissell and Ann Mattingly; and two brothers, Anthony Gerard Mattingly and Francis Gerald "Flood" Mattingly.

Survivors include his wife of 44 years, Carlene Sims Mattingly; two sons, Arthur Lee Mattingly Jr., of Bardstown, and Andy Mattingly (Angela), of New Hope; two daughters, Rachael Gootee (Jason), of Loretto, and Kayla Newton (Blake), of New Hope; 10 grandchildren, Abby Hicks, Nevah Hutchins, Bentley Mattingly, Linkin Mattingly, Tylor Gootee, Alexis Gootee, Cameron Gootee, Landon Newton, Emily Newton, Henry Newton; one great-grandson, Collin Brady; seven sisters, Sarah Hutchins (Howard), of Loretto, Marlene and Patty Mattingly (Walt Becker) both of New Hope, Norma O'Daniel (Jerry) and Mary Ann Riggs (Jackie), both of Bardstown, Margaret Reece (Mike), of Louisville, and Theresa Mullen (John), of Greenville; seven brothers, Joe Mattingly (Rose), Jude Mattingly, Charlie Mattingly (Sheann) and Bill Mattingly (Sabra), all of Bardstown, Bernie Mattingly (Janie), of Loretto, Larry Mattingly (Doris), of Bloomfield and Steve Mattingly (P.J.), of New Hope.

Private graveside services will be held at St. Vincent de Paul Cemetery in New Hope with a funeral Mass to be held later. The Rev. Matthew Hardesty will officiate.

Pallbearers are Arthur Mattingly, Jr., Andy Mattingly, Jason Gootee, Blake Newton and Tyler Gootee.

