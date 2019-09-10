Ashley Paige Coulter, 33, of Bardstown, passed away Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Hustonville, as the result of a single-vehicle accident.
She is survived by her mother, Betty Raikes, of Bardstown; and her father, Doug Coulter, of Bloomfield.
The funeral will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home, 1475 New Shepherdsville Road. Pastor Freddy Riggs will officiate. Interment will be in Highview Cemetery in Chaplin. Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, and Thursday after 8:30 a.m. at the funeral home.
Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Sept. 11, 2019