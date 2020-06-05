Aurelia Rose Boone Cecil, 89, of Howardstown, passed away June 5, 2020, at her home with her family by her side.
She was a homemaker, a former physical therapy assistant at Sunrise Manor Nursing Home, and a member of St. Ann Catholic Church in Howardstown.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Emmanuel and Lucy Howard Boone; her husband, William Earl Cecil; six brothers, Leon, Irvine, Cyril, Garland "Punch," Edward and Bud Boone; along with two sisters, Mary Cora Head and Josephine O'Daniel.
She is survived by four sons, Rick (Colleen), Frank (Margaret), Danny (Rhonda), and Alvin (Karen) Cecil; one sister, Susan Davis; 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; along with a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated 11 a.m. Monday, June 8, at St. Ann Catholic Church with burial to follow in St. Ann Cemetery.
Friends may visit 2-6 p.m. Sunday, June 7, and after 9 a.m. Monday, June 8, at the Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven.
Memorial contributions are suggested to her church or Hospice of Nelson County.
Due to the current pandemic, please consider wearing a mask if you plan to attend.
Joseph Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.