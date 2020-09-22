Austin "Shane" Humphrey, 22, of Bloomfield passed away Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in a motorcycle accident. He passed away doing what he loved.
He was born July 8, 1998, in Bardstown, worked for QSI, and loved cars, trucks, motorcycles, and most importantly his son.
He was preceded in death by his great-grandfather, Mitchell McDougale; uncle, Robert O' Bryan, and aunt, Felicia Eades.
He is survived by his son, Waylon Humphrey; significant other, Tatum Rainwater; mother, Jennifer Humphrey; father, Rodney Daniels; siblings, Chelsea Humphrey, Dylan Harris, Hannah Daniels, and Jayden Usrey; grandparents, Laura and Allen Brown, Ronnie and Lisa Powell; grandmother, Glenda Owens; great-grandmother, Virginia McDougale; and many aunts, uncles, niece, cousins, and friends.
His funeral will be 11 a.m. Friday Sept. 25, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial at St. Thomas Cemetery. Kelly Harrison will officiate. Visitation will be 3-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, and 9- 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 25, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may go towards his service. Barlow Funeral Home
is in charge of arrangements.