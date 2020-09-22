1/1
Austin "Shane" Humphrey
1998 - 2020
Austin "Shane" Humphrey, 22, of Bloomfield passed away Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in a motorcycle accident. He passed away doing what he loved.
He was born July 8, 1998, in Bardstown, worked for QSI, and loved cars, trucks, motorcycles, and most importantly his son.
He was preceded in death by his great-grandfather, Mitchell McDougale; uncle, Robert O' Bryan, and aunt, Felicia Eades.
He is survived by his son, Waylon Humphrey; significant other, Tatum Rainwater; mother, Jennifer Humphrey; father, Rodney Daniels; siblings, Chelsea Humphrey, Dylan Harris, Hannah Daniels, and Jayden Usrey; grandparents, Laura and Allen Brown, Ronnie and Lisa Powell; grandmother, Glenda Owens; great-grandmother, Virginia McDougale; and many aunts, uncles, niece, cousins, and friends.
His funeral will be 11 a.m. Friday Sept. 25, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial at St. Thomas Cemetery. Kelly Harrison will officiate. Visitation will be 3-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, and 9- 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 25, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may go towards his service.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Kentucky Standard from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Barlow Funeral Home
SEP
25
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Barlow Funeral Home
SEP
25
Funeral
11:00 AM
Barlow Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Barlow Funeral Home
2675 E. John Rowan Blvd.
Bardstown, KY 40004
502-348-2844
