Barbara A. Davis, 80, of New Haven, passed away Friday Sept. 11, 2020, at Norton Hospital in Louisville. She was born May 27, 1940, in Grayson County. She was retired as a bus driver for Nelson County and Bardstown Schools. She was a great wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed working in her yard and going to yard sales and thrift stores. She was a devoted Christian, and was a member of Nelson County Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Ruby Bratcher; and nephew, Mark Gruber.
She is survived by her husband, James Davis, of New Haven; three children, Dennis Davis, of Bardstown, Rhonda (Charles) Hagan, of Bloomfield, and Craig (Tiffanie) Davis, of New Haven; 11 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a sister, Linda Marcum, of Elizabethtown.
The funeral will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in Yeaman Cemetery. Pastor Darrell Goodlett will officiate.
Visitation will be 3-8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14, and 9-11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Nelson County Baptist Church. Barlow Funeral Home
is in charge of arrangements.