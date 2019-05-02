Barbara Ann Fogle, 87, of Holy Cross, passed away Monday, April 29, 2019, at Loretto Motherhouse Infirmary.
She was born March 19, 1932, in Holy Cross. She retired from Barton Distillery in Bardstown after 25 years of service. She was a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Gerald Fogle; one infant son, Joseph Marion Fogle; her parents, Robert Kendrick "Reuben" and Anna Belle Medley Smith; three sisters, Wilbie Jean Corbett, Bernice Ballard and Ada Jane Hamilton; and four brothers, Aaron, Juddie, Earl and Louis Smith.
Survivors include five daughters, Yvonne Ballard (Alan), of Forsyth, Ga., Sheila Beaven (Dick), of Henderson, Colette Hill (Bobby), of Springfield, Madeline Thompson (Gomer), of St. Francis, and Leigh Ann Fogle, of Holy Cross; five sons, Alan Fogle (Linda), of Beersheba Springs, Tenn., DeWayne Fogle (Debra), of Eva, Ala., Brad Fogle (Donna) and Smith Fogle, all of Holy Cross; and Bart Fogle, of Loretto; 18 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and one brother, John Edgar Smith (Grace), of Bardstown.
The funeral was 10 a.m. Thursday, May 2, at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Loretto. The Rev. Deacon Joseph R. Dant presided. Burial was in the church cemetery.
Memorials may go to Masses or Holy Cross Cemetery Fund c/o Holy Cross Church.
Pallbearers were grandsons, David Ballard, Clint Hill, Nathan Fogle, Craig Beaven, Michael Fogle and Kevin Fogle. The other grandchildren served as honorary pallbearers.
Mattingly Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on May 3, 2019