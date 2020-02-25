Barbara Ann Nally, 75, of Boston, passed away Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at Flaget Memorial Hospital in Bardstown.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph W. and Sarah Martha Couch Nally.
Services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Boston with burial to follow in St. Joseph Cemetery in Bardstown.
Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, and after 9 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, at the funeral home.
Trowbridge Funeral Home Boston is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Feb. 26, 2020