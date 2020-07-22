1/
Barbara Ann (Royalty) Reeves
Barbara Ann Royalty Reeves, 78, of Okolona, returned to her Heavenly Father on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, with loving family by her side. She was a charter member of St. Luke Catholic Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Osso and Ethel Royalty; brothers, Brady Royalty, Bruce Royalty, William "Bill" and sister-in-law, Barbara Jean Royalty.
She leaves to cherish her memory her loving husband of 60 years, Lee Reeves; children, Jeffrey, William "Bill", Traci, Susan (Gregory), Christopher (Tammy) grandchildren, Tamiera, Joshua, Nicholas, Jessica, Abigail and Derek; seven great-grandchildren; brothers, David (Rosemary) and Donald; sisters, Bonnie, Sharon, Sandra (Sam) and Carrie; and a host of family and friends.
A memorial Mass of Remembrance will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 25, at St. Luke Catholic Church, 4211 Jim Hawkins Dr., in Louisville.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude Children Hospital.
Hardy-Close Funeral Home, 285 S. Buckman Street, Shepherdsville, is in charge of arrangements where the family honored Barbara's wishes of cremation.

Published in The Kentucky Standard from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Memorial Mass
10:30 AM
St. Luke Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Hardy-Close Funeral Home
285 South Buckman St.
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
(502) 955-6304
