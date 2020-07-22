Barbara Ann Royalty Reeves, 78, of Okolona, returned to her Heavenly Father on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, with loving family by her side. She was a charter member of St. Luke Catholic Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Osso and Ethel Royalty; brothers, Brady Royalty, Bruce Royalty, William "Bill" and sister-in-law, Barbara Jean Royalty.

She leaves to cherish her memory her loving husband of 60 years, Lee Reeves; children, Jeffrey, William "Bill", Traci, Susan (Gregory), Christopher (Tammy) grandchildren, Tamiera, Joshua, Nicholas, Jessica, Abigail and Derek; seven great-grandchildren; brothers, David (Rosemary) and Donald; sisters, Bonnie, Sharon, Sandra (Sam) and Carrie; and a host of family and friends.

A memorial Mass of Remembrance will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 25, at St. Luke Catholic Church, 4211 Jim Hawkins Dr., in Louisville.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude Children Hospital.

Hardy-Close Funeral Home, 285 S. Buckman Street, Shepherdsville, is in charge of arrangements where the family honored Barbara's wishes of cremation.



