Barbara B. Kimery, 79, passed away peacefully Thursday, Jan. 30, 2019, in her home surrounded by family. She was born June 13, 1939, in Louisville to Boyd and Myrtle Braden, the first of seven girls.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her youngest sister, Pamela Turner; and her daughters, Sharon Kimery and Tami Kimery Haskell.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 52 years, Don; her sons, Roger(Dawn) and Randy (Louis); sisters, Doris Logston (Cecil), Amy Braden, Connie Braden (Susan), Lyn Haynes (Larry), and Cathy Braden.

Cremation was chosen and a celebration of her life will be at a later time.

The love she shared will have an impact on the lives of those who were lucky enough to have been touched by her.

