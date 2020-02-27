Guest Book View Sign Service Information Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home 1475 New Shepherdsville Road Bardstown , KY 40004 (502)-348-8858 Visitation 3:00 PM - 8:00 PM Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home 1475 New Shepherdsville Road Bardstown , KY 40004 View Map Visitation 8:00 AM - 8:30 AM Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home 1475 New Shepherdsville Road Bardstown , KY 40004 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 9:00 AM Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral Send Flowers Obituary

Barbara Downs, 91, of Bardstown, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at her daughter's residence in Bardstown. She was born March 24, 1928, in Louisville to the late Raymond and Alice Williams Woodard. Barbara was a 1945 graduate of Bardstown High School, 1972 graduate of Spalding University, and a 1975 graduate of Western Kentucky University. She taught for 28 years at St. Joseph School's. Barbara was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church where she was a lector, Eucharistic minister and member of St. Joseph Parish Altar Society.

Barbara enjoyed spending her days after retirement reading and mastering word puzzles. She loved spending time with family around the pool and the annual Fourth of July trip to Gulf Shores, Ala. She touched thousands of lives as a teacher and was remembered by many as their favorite teacher.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Earl Downs; her daughter, Laura Ann Bishop; a son-in-law, J.I. Greenwell; and a great-grandson, Kelin MacDonald.

She is survived by four daughters, Mary Alice (Tom) Zettel, Barbie (Michael) Bryant, Susan (Steven) Clark, all of Louisville, Cece (Randy) Burba, of Bardstown; two sons, Joey (Val) Downs and John (Lisa) Downs, both of Bardstown; a sister, Chattie (George) Parrott, of Lexington; 17 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.

Mass of Christian burial will be 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral with the Rev. Terry Bradshaw as celebrant. Interment will be in St. Joseph Church Cemetery.

Visitation will be 3-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, with evening prayers and after 8 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at Houghlin Greenwell Funeral Home, 1475 New Shepherdsville Road in Bardstown.

The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to The Healing Place, 1020 W. Market St., Louisville, KY 40202.

is in charge of arrangements.



