Barbara Barlow Hughes, 80, of Bardstown, passed away Tuesday Feb. 4, 2020, in Bardstown. She was born Feb. 9, 1939, in Nelson County, retired from Southern States and Caritas Home Health Care, a 1957 graduate of Old Kentucky Home High School, where she was involved with the past class reunions, member of Bardstown Moose Lodge, and Woodlawn United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Manuel and Beulah Parrott Barlow.
She is survived by her four children, Deloris (Lambert) Farmer, of Lexington, Deborah (Jack) Filiatreau, of Augusta, Ga., Donald (Carolyn) Hughes, of Bardstown, Delisa (Dale) Hardin, of Tampa, Fla.; nine grandchildren, Elliott Farmer, Annette Farmer, McCray Filiatreau, Jacob Filiatreau, Amanda Hughes, Donald Hughes, Derek Hughes, Tyler Hardin and Ceara Rogers; 10 great-grandchildren; three sisters, Lunette Dearen, of Louisville, Wanda (David) Hill, of Athens, Ga., and Norma (Tony) Haynes, of Gainesville, Ga.; a brother, Lellan (Ruth) Barlow, of Bardstown; and many nieces and nephews.
The funeral will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at Barlow Funeral Home, with burial in Bardstown Cemetery. Pastor Jerry Pile will officiate. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, and 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at Barlow Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may go to Woodlawn United Methodist Church, Beulah Barlow Act of Kindness Fund.
Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Feb. 6, 2020