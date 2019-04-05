Barbara Lynn Newman, 58, of New Haven, passed away Thursday, April 4, 2019, at Jewish Hospital in Louisville. She was born Dec. 10, 1960, in LaGrange to the late Carlos and Nancy Gray Greer. Barbara was the manager of Dairy Queen in Bardstown and of the Baptist faith.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Sharon Greer; and a brother, J.O. Greer.
She is survived by her husband, David Newman, Sr.; a son, James Wayne Girdley, Jr., of Bardstown; two daughters, Jessica Lee Greer, of New Haven, Malory Jane Newman, of New Haven; a stepson, David Newman, Jr., of Louisville; five sisters, Gerry (George) Greer, of LaGrange, Karen (Kyle) Wilmouth, of Leitchfield, Alice (Allan) Lawson, of Tennessee, Charlotte (Bill) Bohannon, and Tamie Greer, both of Florida; four brothers, Lloyd (Faye) Greer, of Henry County, Levi (Jackie) Greer, of Louisville, and Daniel Greer, of Florida; and five grandchildren.
The funeral is 3 p.m. Sunday, April 7, at Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home, 1475 New Shepherdsville Road, with her stepson, David Newman Jr., officiating. Interment will be in Bardstown Cemetery.
Visitation is noon-3 p.m. Sunday, April 7, at the funeral home.
The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to .
Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home
1475 New Shepherdsville Road
Bardstown, KY 40004
502-348-8858
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Apr. 6, 2019