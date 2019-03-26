Barbara Case Schlenker, 80, of Bardstown, passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019, at her residence. She was born June 19, 1938, in Anderson County to the late Arthur and Martha Sea Grubbs. Barbara was a former employee of Ford Motor Company and was a member of Bardstown Baptist Church, and Bardstown American Legion Post No. 121 Ladies Auxiliary.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edwin Schlenker; a son, Mike Case; a sister, Judy Goodlett; and two brothers, Coy and Curtis Grubbs.
She is survived by two daughters, Kathy Case, of Bardstown, Donna Conway (Tony Foreman), of Bardstown; a brother, Billy (Libby) Grubbs, of Richmond; three grandchildren, Amy Burgan, of Bardstown, Tech SGT Clint (Jodi) Downs, of Iowa Park, Texas, Marc (Eden) Nethery, of Shelbyville; and seven great- grandchildren.
The funeral will be 11 a.m. Friday, March 29, at Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with Bro. Doug Simpson officiating. Interment will be in Cox's Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be 3-8 p.m. Thursday, March 28, at Houghlin Greenwell Funeral Home, 1475 New Shepherdsville Road.
Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home
1475 New Shepherdsville Road
Bardstown, KY 40004
502-348-8858
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Mar. 27, 2019