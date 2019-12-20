Beatrice Brinner Hatfield, 102, of Bardstown, passed away Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at Windsor Gardens. She was born Sept. 10, 1917, in Nelson County. She worked her entire life and retired from OwensIllinois, and was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. Throughout her life she enjoyed family, gardening, shopping, and housekeeping. She lived on her own till she was 100 with the loving care of her daughter and son-in-law next door. She spent the last year and a half in the great care of Windsor Gardens where she endeared herself to both the staff and residents alike.
She was preceded by her husband of almost 78 years, Ivan Earl Hatfield; and eight siblings, John W. Brinner, Roevella Willis, Lela Fields, Lily Ferriell, Kathleen Nau, Mary Patterson, Harry Brinner and Jerome Brinner.
She is survived by her daughter, Mary Ann Johnson; and a son-in-law she referred to as her son, Charles "Charlie" Johnson, of Bardstown; two granddaughters, Marcia Cammack (Mike Husband) and Charlotte Yeast; three great-grandchildren, Matthew Cammack, Dustin and Kayla Yeast, and a sister, Janice Carrico.
Her funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral with burial in St. Joseph Cemetery. The Rev. Terry Bradshaw will officiate.
Memorial contributions may go to M.S. Society.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Dec. 21, 2019