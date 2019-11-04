Beatrice "Bea" Ann Keller, SCN, 79, died Oct. 31, 2019, at Nazareth Home in Louisville.
She is survived by her children, Renee C. Taylor, Lynn M. Bergen, Monica A. Reeve, Allen M Keller, and Robin M. Binkowski.
Visitation and prayer service is 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, at Nazareth Home Chapel.
A Wake is at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, at St. Vincent de Paul Church in Nazareth.
The Mass of Christian burial will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, at St. Vincent de Paul Church in Nazareth followed by burial in Nazareth Cemetery.
Ratterman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Nov. 5, 2019