1/1
Beatrice Reed Terrell
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Beatrice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Beatrice Reed Terrell, 97, passed away Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at Signature Healthcare of Spencer County. She was born Feb. 4, 1923, in Washington County to the late Derius "Dee" Allen and Bessie Coulter Noel. Mrs. Terrell was a homemaker and attended the Bloomfield Church of God. She was a wonderful cook, artist and quilter. She enjoyed traveling and was able to visit all 50 states.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sons, Charles Lee Terrell and David Reed Terrell; eight brothers and sisters; a grandson, Mark Reed Terrell; and a great-grandson, Harley Harris.
She is survived by two daughters, Kathleen Prather, of Mount Eden, and Charlotte Ann Hardin, of Cox's Creek; a son, Michael Dale Terrell, of Lawrenceburg; a sister, Juanita Simpson, of Geneva, Ill.; 16 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and six great-great grandchildren.
A graveside service will be 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, at Maple Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be 11 a.m.-12:45 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, at Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield.
Houghlin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Kentucky Standard from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Houghlin Funeral Home
119 Fairfield Hill Rd
Bloomfield, KY 40008
(502) 252-8321
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved