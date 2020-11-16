Beatrice Reed Terrell, 97, passed away Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at Signature Healthcare of Spencer County. She was born Feb. 4, 1923, in Washington County to the late Derius "Dee" Allen and Bessie Coulter Noel. Mrs. Terrell was a homemaker and attended the Bloomfield Church of God. She was a wonderful cook, artist and quilter. She enjoyed traveling and was able to visit all 50 states.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sons, Charles Lee Terrell and David Reed Terrell; eight brothers and sisters; a grandson, Mark Reed Terrell; and a great-grandson, Harley Harris.
She is survived by two daughters, Kathleen Prather, of Mount Eden, and Charlotte Ann Hardin, of Cox's Creek; a son, Michael Dale Terrell, of Lawrenceburg; a sister, Juanita Simpson, of Geneva, Ill.; 16 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and six great-great grandchildren.
A graveside service will be 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, at Maple Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be 11 a.m.-12:45 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, at Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield. Houghlin Funeral Home
is in charge of arrangements.