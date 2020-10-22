Belinda P. Carter, 66, of Bardstown, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at her residence.
She was born Feb. 26, 1954, in Louisville. She very proudly worked for Bardstown City Schools as a director. While working for the school system she started the Friday Backpack Program through Feeding America. She was a member of Parkway Baptist Church, worked with the youth over the years, was a Sunday school teacher, attended youth conferences, was very church oriented and enjoyed sharing the gospel. She used her illness to witness the gospel to many. She enjoyed being a homemaker, and was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert O. and Lenora Gatton; and a brother, Martin S. Gatton.
She is survived by her husband, Roger Carter; two daughters, Schrea (Ed) Hardin and Rachelle (Bryan) Marrow, all of Bardstown; and six grandchildren, Mia, Kinley, Evie, Gatton, Cora and Bennett.
The funeral will be 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 26, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in New Salem Baptist Cemetery. Dr. James Carroll will officiate.
Visitation will be 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25, and 9-11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 26, at Barlow Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Friday Backpack Program and/or Bluegrass Christian Academy. Barlow Funeral Home
is in charge of arrangements.