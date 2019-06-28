Bernard Aloysious Knoppe, 85, of Bardstown, passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019, at his residence. He was born March 23, 1934, in Knoble, Ark., to the late Aloysious Bernard and Bridget Alma Bell Knight Knoppe. Bernard was a retired employee of the City of Bardstown, a U.S. Army veteran, a member of the American Legion Post No. 121, and was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and loved to garden.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Debra A. Nally; and his sister, Mary Frances Gallagher.
He is survived by his wife, Susan Borders Knoppe; his daughter, Renee Farnsworth; two sons, James "Jim" Knoppe and Charles A. (Susan) Knoppe, both of Bardstown; six grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian burial will be 11 a.m. Monday, July 1, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral. The Rev. Bill Hammer will celebrate. Interment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery.
Visitation is 1-8 p.m. Sunday, June 30, at Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home, 1475 New Shepherdsville Road. A prayer service will be Sunday at 7 p.m. followed by an American Legion service.
Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on June 29, 2019