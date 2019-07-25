Bernard Terrell "Terry" Coulter, 59, of Bardstown, passed away Monday, July 22, 2019, at his residence with his loving family by his side. He was born March 15, 1960, to the late Randall N. Coulter Sr. and Margaret "Peakie" Downs Coulter. Terry was a former employee of Ballard Transport and of the Baptist faith.
Besides his parents his was preceded in death by his sister, Sandra Kay Coulter, brother-in-law Larry Johnson, granddaughter Heavenly Faith Drury.
He is survived by his wife Sandy Carney Coulter; a son, Steven (Shannon) Parish, of Raywick; a daughter, Tracey Drury (Scott Newton), of Balltown; a child he was currently raising, Kay-lynn Grace Carney, of Bardstown; seven grandchildren, Nick, Justin, Courtney, Jared, Alex, Dylan and Landan; seven great-grandchildren, a brother, Randall N. "Randy" (Pam) Coulter Jr., of New Haven; and four sisters, Linda Johnson, Marlene Tillett, Joellen Jackson, all of Bardstown, and Tracy (Kevin) Johnson, of Louisville.
The funeral will be 11 a.m. Saturday, July 27, at Houghlin Greenwell Funeral Home, 1475 New Shepherdsville Road, with Tommy House officiating. Interment will be in Holy Trinity Church Cemetery.
Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Friday, July 26, and after 8:30 a.m. Saturday, July 27, at the funeral home.
Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on July 26, 2019