Bernice Reed (1924 - 2019)
Service Information
Barlow Funeral Home
2675 E. John Rowan Blvd.
Bardstown, KY
40004
(502)-348-2844
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Prayer Service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Obituary
Bernice Reed, 95, of Bardstown, passed away Wednesday July 3, 2019, at Signature Health Care of Bardstown. She was born March 14, 1924, in Nelson County. She was a homemaker, and enjoyed reading, quilting, and spending time with her family. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James W. Reed; two daughters, Mary Patricia Ritchie, and Barbara Brown; a son, Joseph Michael Reed; a grandson, Jeffrey Wayne Brown; her parents, Wesley and Gertrude Cecil; and several brothers and sisters.
She is survived by her son, James (Catherine) Reed, of Bardstown; a sister, Martha Wimsett, of Louisville; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
A prayer service will be 10 a.m. Saturday July 6, at Barlow Funeral Home, with burial in St. Joseph Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 – 8 pm Friday July 5 and 8 – 10 am Saturday July 6 at Barlow Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may go to .
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on July 6, 2019
