Bernie Dale Hardin Jr., 42, of Cox's Creek, passed away Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. He was born May 11, 1977, in Louisville, a project estimator for Shape Manufacturing in Louisville, an avid fisherman, and loved Bradley, his family, and friends dearly.He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Etha Mae King; paternal grandmother, Emma Hardin; and paternal grandfather, Jessie Hardin.He is survived by his son, Bradley Dale Hardin; his parents, Bernie and Sue Hardin, all of Cox's Creek; a sister, Becca (Kevin) Keene, of Mount Washington; maternal grandfather, Alvin King; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.The funeral will be noon Monday, Nov. 25, at Barlow Funeral Home, with cremation to follow.Visitation will be 10 a.m.-noon Monday, Nov. 25, at the funeral home.Memorial contributions may go toward his service or Bradley's education. Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.