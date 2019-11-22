Bernie Dale Hardin Jr., 42, of Cox's Creek, passed away Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. He was born May 11, 1977, in Louisville, a project estimator for Shape Manufacturing in Louisville, an avid fisherman, and loved Bradley, his family, and friends dearly.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Etha Mae King; paternal grandmother, Emma Hardin; and paternal grandfather, Jessie Hardin.
He is survived by his son, Bradley Dale Hardin; his parents, Bernie and Sue Hardin, all of Cox's Creek; a sister, Becca (Kevin) Keene, of Mount Washington; maternal grandfather, Alvin King; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
The funeral will be noon Monday, Nov. 25, at Barlow Funeral Home, with cremation to follow.
Visitation will be 10 a.m.-noon Monday, Nov. 25, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may go toward his service or Bradley's education.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Nov. 23, 2019