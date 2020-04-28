Bettie Jean Dunn "Dee Dee" Moore, 84, passed away Friday, April 24, 2020, at Willow Creek Assistant Living in Elizabethtown. She was born Jan. 9, 1936, in Woodford County, was a graduate of Asbury University and Loyola University, and was a retired teacher, who taught in numerous classrooms, and in the Georgia onion fields in the Migrant Education Program. She was an avid reader and loved learning her entire life and she was passionate about her dogs.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Moore; her parents, Wallace and May Colston Dunn; and three brothers, James, Johnny and Phillip Dunn.
She is survived by two sisters, Joyce (Wayne) Turner, of Bardstown, and Mary Jane O'Neil of LaCrescent, Minn.; a brother, David (Jessie) Dunn, of Lexington; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Her services will be private with inurnment in Holy Trinity Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may go to Humane Society of Nelson County.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Apr. 29, 2020