Betty D. Marksbury, 78, of Cox's Creek, returned to the Lord on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at Baptist Health. She was the former Betty Ashby, a retired bus driver for the Spencer County School Systems, a member of Riverview Baptist Church, where she served as a former youth director, church pianist, and taught choir. Betty had a great love of music. She was a former member of Sweet Adelaines, a division of the Derby City Chorus, and gave private piano lessons at her home.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William Marksbury; her parents, Earl and Teresa Pulliam Ashby; and a sister, Margaret White.

Betty is survived by two sons, Greg and Tony Marksbury; one daughter, Cindy Pile; two brothers, Charles and Gerald Ashby; three sisters, Jean Roggenkamp, Grace Keeling and Bonnie Lewis; along with four grandchildren, Justin Pile, Andrew Pile, Nick Marksbury and Brett Marksbury; and three great grandchildren, Annslee, Tristan and Chase Marksbury.

The funeral will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, at McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home with burial to follow in Maple Grove Cemetery.

Friends may visit from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday and after 9 a.m. Saturday.

McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.















