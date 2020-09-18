1/1
Betty D. Marksbury
Betty D. Marksbury, 78, of Cox's Creek, returned to the Lord on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at Baptist Health. She was the former Betty Ashby, a retired bus driver for the Spencer County School Systems, a member of Riverview Baptist Church, where she served as a former youth director, church pianist, and taught choir. Betty had a great love of music. She was a former member of Sweet Adelaines, a division of the Derby City Chorus, and gave private piano lessons at her home.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William Marksbury; her parents, Earl and Teresa Pulliam Ashby; and a sister, Margaret White.
Betty is survived by two sons, Greg and Tony Marksbury; one daughter, Cindy Pile; two brothers, Charles and Gerald Ashby; three sisters, Jean Roggenkamp, Grace Keeling and Bonnie Lewis; along with four grandchildren, Justin Pile, Andrew Pile, Nick Marksbury and Brett Marksbury; and three great grandchildren, Annslee, Tristan and Chase Marksbury.
The funeral will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, at McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home with burial to follow in Maple Grove Cemetery.
Friends may visit from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday and after 9 a.m. Saturday.
McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.







Published in The Kentucky Standard from Sep. 18 to Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home
111 Bardstown Road
Mount Washington, KY 40047
(502) 538-4228
