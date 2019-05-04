Betty Jean Hall, 86, of Cox's Creek, passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Flaget Memorial Hospital in Bardstown. Betty Jean was born Oct. 31, 1932, in Nelson County to the late Joe Ed and Louise Wilhite Bell. She was a homemaker, farmer and a faithful member of St. Michael Catholic Church in Fairfield.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles V. Hall; four sons, David, Marty, Steve and Scott Hall; and two sisters, Mary Jo Hite and Ruth Ann Loy.
She is survived by a daughter, Mary Hall Johnson (Dennis), of Cox's Creek; two sons, Robbie and Eddie Hall, both of Cox's Creek; seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated 11 a.m. Monday, May 6, at St. Michael Catholic Church. The Rev. Johnny Johnson and The Rev. Terry Bradshaw will concelebrate. Interment will be in St. Michael Cemetery. Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Sunday, May 5, at Houghlin Funeral Home with prayers Sunday evening.
Houghlin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on May 5, 2019