Betty Joyce Crume, 84, of Chaplin, passed away Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. She was born May 10, 1935, to the late Preston and Margie Hahn Holt. Betty was a lifelong Nelson County resident, living 82 years in Chaplin, and her last two years at Hometown Manor in Bardstown.
Betty was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and devoted caregiver for many years to her late husband, Bobby. She is a member of the Chaplin Christian Church.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Hal Crume.
She is survived by her daughter, Carla Cates Schilling (Baxter); her sister, Doris Jenkins (I.B.); and her grandsons, William Preston Schilling and John Baxter "Jeb" Schilling Jr., all of Louisville.
The funeral will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield. Interment will be in Highview Cemetery. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at the funeral home.
Houghlin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Dec. 11, 2019