Betty Moore Karp, 94, of Louisville, originally of Bardstown, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 28, 2019.
Betty was a loving wife, Mom and Grandmommy. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and the American Legion Auxiliary Post No. 201.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, William Karp, Sr.; and her brothers, Lt. General Harold Moore Jr. and James William Moore.
She is survived by her children, Carolyn Meadows (Tom), Bill Karp Jr. (Carol), Linda Tolliver (Craig), Harold Karp (Mary) and Mary Carter (Royce); 11 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Ballard Moore.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m., Thursday, May 2, at St. Raphael Catholic Church, 2141 Lancashire Ave., with burial to follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Bardstown.
Visitation is 4-8 p.m., Wednesday, May 1, at Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road in Louisville.
Betty's family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of a donation to Hosparus of Louisville or to the Parr's at Springhurst.
The Karp family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the Parr's staff for making Mom's stay there so welcoming.
Ratterman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on May 1, 2019