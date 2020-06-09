Betty Louise Curry Litsey McMakin, 81, of Bardstown, departed this life Sunday morning, June 7, 2020, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. She was born Sept. 26, 1938, in Hart County. She was a homemaker, married Joseph Lee Litsey in 1957 and lived in Bardstown, where they started a family of five children. She loved bingo and playing the lottery. She was a big Kentucky Wildcat fan, a Christian and was loved and will be missed by many.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Herbert and Mary Florida Curry; first husband, Joseph Lee Litsey; second husband, Roy McMakin; a son, Joseph Lee "Jody" Litsey Jr.; a sister, Eleanora Jane Curry Jacobs; and five brothers, Herbert Curry Jr., George Richard Curry, William Clyde Curry, Robert Curry and Milford Curry.
She is survived by her son, Timothy Wayne Litsey; three daughters, Dianna Litsey, Shelia Litsey and Betty Jo Hughes, all of Bardstown; two stepchildren, Christopher McMakin, of Clarksville, Tenn., and Tina McMakin, of Frankfort; twin brother, Randolph Lee (Evonne) Curry; two sisters, Eva Pearl Curry Deurod and Sue Frances Curry Figts, all of Louisville; and a host of nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, cousins, relatives and friends.
The funeral will be noon Saturday, June 13, at Barlow Funeral Home, with burial in Bardstown Cemetery. The Rev. David Walker will officiate.
Visitation will be 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, June 13 at the funeral home.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.