Bettye Sue Hourigan, 79, of Lebanon Junction, passed away Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, at her home.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Finis and Bertha Strader Roach. Survivors include her husband, C.A. Hourigan; a son, Mark Hourigan; and a daughter, Kelli Bush.
A memorial service is 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction with Chaplain Terry Troutman officiating. Burial will follow in Lebanon Junction City Cemetery.
Visitation will begin at noon Sunday, Aug. 18, at the funeral home.
Trowbridge Funeral Home Lebanon Junction is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Aug. 17, 2019