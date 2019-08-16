Bettye Sue Hourigan

Service Information
Trowbridge Funeral Home
118 East Oak Street
Lebanon Junction, KY
40150
(502)-833-4823
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
12:00 PM
Trowbridge Funeral Home
118 East Oak Street
Lebanon Junction, KY 40150
Memorial service
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
4:00 PM
Trowbridge Funeral Home
118 East Oak Street
Lebanon Junction, KY 40150
Obituary
Bettye Sue Hourigan, 79, of Lebanon Junction, passed away Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, at her home.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Finis and Bertha Strader Roach. Survivors include her husband, C.A. Hourigan; a son, Mark Hourigan; and a daughter, Kelli Bush.
A memorial service is 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction with Chaplain Terry Troutman officiating. Burial will follow in Lebanon Junction City Cemetery.
Visitation will begin at noon Sunday, Aug. 18, at the funeral home.
Trowbridge Funeral Home Lebanon Junction is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Aug. 17, 2019
