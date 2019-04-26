A Bardstown resident, Beverly Anne Smith, 65, passed away Thursday, April 25, 2019, at Norton Hospital in Louisville.
She was born on May 9, 1953, in Marion County to the late William Thomas "Billie" Sr. and Mary Lorene Long Peters. Beverly was a former employee of American Greetings, an avid UK fan, liked to travel, loved her family and was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Beverly is survived by her husband, Ruben Smith; a daughter, Lori Smith Miller of Holland, Mich.; two sons, Steve Smith (Tommy Richardson) of Louisville, and Scott (Brandi) Smith of Bardstown; three sisters, Aline (Louis) Flanagan of Lebanon, Wilma (Ron) Hax of Richmond, Mich., and Faye (Dallas) Hansel of Shepherdsville; a brother, Tommy (Helen) Peters of St. Joe, and four grandchildren, Lauren, Landon, Logan and Aubrey.
A Mass of Christian burial will be 11 a.m. Monday, April 29, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral with the Rev. Terry Bradshaw as celebrant. Interment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery in Marion County. Visitation is Sunday from 2 to 8 p.m. with evening prayers at 5 p.m. at Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home and Monday from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
The family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to Kosair Charities.
Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home, 1475 New Shepherdsville Road, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Apr. 27, 2019