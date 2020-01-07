Beverly Dianne Price, 69, of Bardstown, passed away Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at The Village of Lebanon. She was born Aug. 13, 1950, in Clarksville, Ind., to the late Julian Ansel and Maeola Miles Lewis. Beverly was a former receptionist for 30-1/2 years at Physicians to Children and was a member of New Salem Baptist Church.
She is survived by her husband, Tom Price; a daughter, Stephanie Kays, of Bardstown; a son, Kevin Price, of Bardstown; two brothers, Bro. Julian Wayne (Gloria) Lewis, of Garland, Texas, and Gary (Helen) Lewis, of Bardstown; and three grandchildren, Emma and Dylan Kays and Austin Price.
The funeral will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at New Salem Baptist Church with her brother, Bro. Julian Wayne Lewis, officiating. Interment will be in New Salem Baptist Church Cemetery.
Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, at Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home, 1475 New Shepherdsville Road in Bardstown, with additional visitation 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at the church until the time of the service.
The family requests expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to New Salem Baptist Church Building Fund.
Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Jan. 8, 2020