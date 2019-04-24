Beverly Jean McGarvey, 70, of Bardstown, passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Norton Audubon Hospital in Louisville. She was born March 17, 1949, in Louisville, a child care expert in Early Childhood Education, and a member of First Christian Church (D.O.C.).
She was preceded in death by her father, Doyle McKinney.
She is survived by her husband, Dr. Michael McGarvey, of Bardstown; two daughters, Rebecca "Becky" McGarvey (Brian) Smith of Lakewood, Colorado, and Mary Beth (Jeff) Clements of Bardstown; four grandchildren, John Michael "Mikey" Clements, Jordan Renee Clements, Ani Elizabeth Smith, and Cody Wade Smith; mother, Allene M. McKinney, of Louisville; three sisters, Patti Brown, Mary Ann (Steve) Meacham, and Karen (Joe) Bonura; a brother, Doyle Thomas (Gail) McKinney; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, at First Christian Church (D.O.C.), with burial in Floydsburg Cemetery.
Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, at Barlow Funeral Home and 1-2 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, at First Christian Church (D.O.C.).
Memorial contributions may go to Best Friends Animal Sanctuary in Kanab, Utah.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Apr. 25, 2019