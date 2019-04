Beverly Jean McGarvey, 70, of Bardstown, passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Norton Audubon Hospital in Louisville. She was born March 17, 1949, in Louisville, a child care expert in Early Childhood Education, and a member of First Christian Church (D.O.C.).She was preceded in death by her father, Doyle McKinney.She is survived by her husband, Dr. Michael McGarvey, of Bardstown; two daughters, Rebecca "Becky" McGarvey (Brian) Smith of Lakewood, Colorado, and Mary Beth (Jeff) Clements of Bardstown; four grandchildren, John Michael "Mikey" Clements, Jordan Renee Clements, Ani Elizabeth Smith, and Cody Wade Smith; mother, Allene M. McKinney, of Louisville; three sisters, Patti Brown, Mary Ann (Steve) Meacham, and Karen (Joe) Bonura; a brother, Doyle Thomas (Gail) McKinney; and several nieces and nephews.The funeral will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, at First Christian Church (D.O.C.), with burial in Floydsburg Cemetery.Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, at Barlow Funeral Home and 1-2 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, at First Christian Church (D.O.C.).Memorial contributions may go to Best Friends Animal Sanctuary in Kanab, Utah. Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.