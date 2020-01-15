Beverly Lundy, 70, of Bardstown, passed away on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. Beverly was retired from Frito-Lay.
She was born on May 11, 1949 in Louisville, Kentucky to Melvin and Stella Branham.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a son, David Wayne Lundy, a brother, Melvin Lee Branham, Jr., and sister, Wanda Jo Rothfuss.
She is survived by her son, Melvin William (Jennifer) Lundy, daughter-in-law, Jenny Bec Lundy, sister, Becky Cowan, grandchildren, Joshua Wayne (Carlee) Lundy, Tabitha Nicole Lundy, Austin Robert Gillahan, Alissa Marie Gillahan, William Kenneth Lundy, Brandon Storm Lundy, Megan Marie Lundy, Jordan Cheyenne Lundy, and 14 great-grandchildren.
A gathering for Beverly's family and friends will be from 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel, (10304 Dixie Hwy). A celebration of her life will be p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at the funeral home with burial to follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Louisville.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Jan. 15, 2020