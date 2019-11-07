Billy Ray Greenwell, 75, of Bardstown passed away Monday, November 4, 2019, at his residence. He was born February 26, 1944 in Nelson County, retired from G.E, and was a devout Catholic. He served in the Army National Guard during the Vietnam War where he received a Bronze Star medal with Valor. Billy Ray was well known for his walks around town while carrying his golf club, he also enjoyed horse racing. His favorite saying was "I love God, I love my family, and I love the KY Wildcats."
He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Mary Ola Greenwell; brothers, Jack, Tommy, Joe Donnie, Larry, Tony, J.W., Leon, Bobby, Dotty, and Stafford; and sisters, Sarah, Faye, and Frances.
He is survived by his wife, Freda Greenwell of Bardstown; son, Doug Greenwell of Bardstown; daughter, Penny Greenwell of Louisville; five grandchildren, Dillon, Katelyn, Lea, Tori, and Seth; four great-grandchildren; brother, Llyod Greenwell of Louisville; two sisters, Phyllis White, and Judy Summitt both of Bardstown; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral will be 11 a.m. Friday Nov. 8, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in St. Gregory Cemetery. The Rev. Ben Brown will officiate. Visitation will be 3 – 8 pm Thursday, November 7 and 9 – 11 am Friday, November 8 at Barlow Funeral Home. A prayer service will be held at 7:30 pm Thursday.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Nov. 8, 2019