Billy Ray Keeling, 92, of Bardstown, passed away Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at Landmark of Bardstown. He was born June 18, 1927, in Cox's Creek, a lifelong resident of Bardstown, served in the U.S. Navy during World War II, later worked in real estate and Insurance, and worked as a barber for many years.
He was a deacon at Bardstown Baptist Church, a Mason, belonged to the American Legion, served on the draft board during the Vietnam War, was a member of the Optimist Club, and was a charter member of Parkway Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Nancy Keeling; his parents, Charlie and Ted Keeling; and a grandson, Andrew John Carlson.
He is survived by his two children, Erskine (Elaine) Keeling, of Bardstown, and Cheryl (Graham) Carlson, of Louisville; three grandchildren, Erin (John Michael) Koehler, Bradley (MerrieBeth) Carlson, and Heather Carlson; a great-granddaughter, Allison Elizabeth Koehler; and a great-grandson, Brody Taylor Carlson.
The funeral will be 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24, at Barlow Funeral Home, with burial in Resthaven Memorial Park in Louisville. The Rev. Eddie Benton and Dr. James Carroll will officiate.
Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, and 9-11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may go to Parkway Baptist Church.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Jan. 23, 2020