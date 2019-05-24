|
Bobby Chowning, 77, of Bloomfield, passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at his residence. He was born Dec. 8, 1941, in Spencer County, a retired teacher for the Nelson County School System, where he loved his students and was a favorite substitute teacher for many students. He enjoyed his morning coffee with his friends in Bloomfield and was a wonderful husband, father, granddaddy, brother and friend to all. He was a member of Fairmount Church of Christ.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Lee and Suerene Coulter Chowning.
He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Wanda Chowning, of Bloomfield; three children, Gina (Brian) Wilcoxson, of Morning View, Snider (Holly) Chowning, of Richmond, and Billy Bob (Adrian) Chowning, of Bloomfield; six grandchildren, Destiny, Claire, Ethan, Seth, Kiera and Oakleigh; six siblings, Joyce Best, of Shelbyville, Betty Chowning, of Louisville, Charlotte Chowning, of Waddy, D.L. Chowning, of Bardstown, Joe Ann Goode, of Bloomfield, and Peggy Robinson, of Lawrenceburg; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 28, at Barlow Funeral Home, with burial in Highview Cemetery in Chaplin. Minister Tracy Waldridge and Minister Larry Shoemaker will officiate.
Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Monday, May 27, and 9-11 a.m. Tuesday, May 28, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may go to Fairmount Church of Christ.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on May 25, 2019
