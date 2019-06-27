Bobby J. "Joey" Mattingly Jr.

Obituary
Bobby J. "Joey" Mattingly Jr., 43, of Bardstown, passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at his residence.
He was preceded in death by his father, Bobby J. Mattingly Sr.
He is survived by his wife, Crystal Avis Mattingly; his son, Jude Thomas Mattingly, of Bardstown; and his mother, Judy Luckett Mattingly, of Springfield.
A memorial visitation will be 4-9 p.m. Saturday, June 29, at Houghlin Greenwell Funeral Home, 1475 New Shepherdsville Road in Bardstown.
Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on June 28, 2019
