Bonnie Fay Bowling, 67, of Cox's Creek, passed away Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at her residence. She was the former Bonnie Thurman born May 8, 1952, in Bardstown to the late Ernest and Mary Ellen "Marie" Nally Thurman. She was a retired employee of Metalsa in Elizabethtown, was an employee of the old Nukote, was an employee of Nelson County Schools in food service, and was a member of St. Gregory Catholic Church.
She is survived by her daughter, Diana (Michael) Newton; two sisters, Hilda (Burnie) Simpson and Linda Miller, all of Cox's Creek; and six grandchildren, Lee, Steven (Teslyn), Jessica, Adriana, Achilles, Odysseus; and a great- grandchild, Alonzo.
A Mass of Christian burial is 9 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019 at St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church. The Rev. Kien Nguyen will celebrate the Mass. Interment will be in Mount Washington Cemetery.
Visitation will be Tuesday from 4-8 p.m. at the church with a prayer service at 7 p.m.
Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Oct. 30, 2019